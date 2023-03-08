Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages Missourians to review roof insurance coverage during Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Jefferson City, Mo – During Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 6 – 10), the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) remind Missourians they should prepare in advance for severe weather.

Thunderstorms, heavy winds, hail and tornadoes are all potential weather threats in Missouri and may result in significant damage or destruction to your home. Last year a total of 16 tornadoes occurred statewide; 35 tornadoes are typically the norm in Missouri annually.

Severe weather throughout the year makes it critical for homeowners to understand a key component of their policies – roof insurance.

“Missourians should incorporate an annual review of their insurance coverage as part of their disaster preparedness plans to secure their personal possessions should severe weather strike,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of DCI and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “For instance, some policies may not cover the replacement cost of your roof – the policy you have may only cover a depreciated cost, or the actual cash value, to repair or replace your property.”

DCI recommends that consumers check their homeowners policy or contact their insurance company/agent to see whether their policy provides replacement cost coverage.

DCI’s online roof coverage tool, insurance.mo.gov/roofing, is available to assist Missourians by providing a free analysis of the top twenty homeowners insurance companies in the state. If a company is not listed, this comparison shopping form helps consumers ask the right questions and record information as they research options for new coverage or seek to understand their existing coverage.

For questions on roof insurance or any other insurance questions, Missouri consumers can call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

Learn more about Missouri’s annual Severe Weather Preparedness Week and find more weather-related resources at stormaware.mo.gov.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.