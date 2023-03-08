F&G biologists complete survey of town deer in McCall

Classifying deer by bucks, does, and fawns provided an additional benefit. Known as herd composition, this data gives Fish and Game an indicator of population status, expressed as the number of fawns per 100 does. For deer management purposes, 60 fawns per 100 does represents a relatively stable herd. Estimates for wild deer in game management units near McCall have averaged around 61 fawns per 100 does over the last decade. McCall’s ratio of town fawns to does averaged at 102 fawns per 100 does. A true estimate of population growth or decline would require years of data, but this glimpse is interesting, nonetheless.