03/08/2023

Governor Lamont Nominates Robert Shea, Jr. As Claims Commissioner

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is nominating Robert F. Shea, Jr. of West Hartford to serve as claims commissioner.

Shea is being nominated to fill the remainder of the term of Christy L. Scott, who resigned from the position in January to pursue a new professional opportunity. The claims commissioner serves four-year terms, and the current term is set to expire on June 30, 2025.

“The claims commissioner provides an important service to the people of Connecticut, and it should be filled by someone who can provide a high-level of competence, fairness, and ethics to all of its functions,” Governor Lamont said. “Bob Shea’s professionalism and experience will be a benefit to this office and to our state, and I appreciate him for agreeing to fill this role.”

Shea currently serves as assistant attorney general for the Office of Attorney General William Tong, where he is responsible for issues pertaining to eDiscovery in legal proceedings, such as litigation and government investigations. He also assists the office in responding to freedom of information requests. Prior to joining that office, he worked in private practice as a compliance and government relations attorney. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the College of the Holy Cross, and a Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude that Governor Lamont and his team have asked me to serve in this very important role as the claims commissioner,” Shea said. “I will work very hard to do this important responsibility.”

The claims commissioner is responsible for reviewing claims brought against the state to determine whether the state should be held liable in legal actions. The Office of the Claims Commissioner has independent decision-making authority, however it operates within the Department of Administrative Services for administrative purposes only.

As required under state law, Shea’s nomination will be forwarded to the General Assembly for its consideration and consent.