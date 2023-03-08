Yasaman Soroori and Tania Cruz Launch Consulta, an Online Immigration Service Revolutionizing the Industry
Offering Flat Fee Services for Green Card, Naturalization and More for Ease and Affordability
We are the pioneers of online Immigration services, helping our clients with unique needs, while saving them time and money, regardless of income bracket.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yasaman Soroori and Tania Cruz, CEOs of Consulta Immigration, announced today the launch of their online immigration service that offers an easy, efficient, and affordable way to access immigration services. The platform provides clients with a convenient solution to the often confusing immigration process, while saving them unnecessary legal fees.
"We founded Consulta to create change in the immigration process, to make it more affordable and accessible, so that everyone can benefit from it," said Yasaman.
Consulta's online immigration legal service is a game-changer in the industry, as it offers an efficient solution that saves clients money. The platform allows clients to access immigration services from the comfort of their homes, without the need to attend in-person appointments or pay for unnecessary legal fees.
"We are consistent, patient and professional, giving each new client our undivided attention while walking you through each step of the process. We are the pioneers of online Immigration services, helping our clients with unique needs, while saving them time and money, regardless of income bracket." said Tania.
"Immigrants have always been a vital part of the fabric of our society. Their contributions to our economy, culture, and communities cannot be overstated. At Consulta, we are committed to helping immigrants navigate the complex and often confusing immigration process so that they can fully integrate into our communities legally and contribute to our shared prosperity," said Yasaman.
In addition to their online immigration service, Consulta is planning to offer more online services within the immigration and legal field.
For more information, visit Consulta's website at www.consultaimmigration.com, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @consultaimm.
