Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Southfield, MI, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today announced the dates for its first quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter operating results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company's website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13736832

The replay will be accessible through May 11, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com