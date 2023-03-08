Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,363 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,900 in the last 365 days.

Vaxart to Host Full Year 2022 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on March 15

/EIN News/ -- Conference call to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) today announced it will provide a business update and report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 after the market close on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The Vaxart senior management team will host a conference call on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic: 888-407-0832
International: 201-689-8433
Conference ID: 13735958

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.vaxart.com following the conclusion of the event.

About Vaxart
Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. Vaxart vaccines are designed to be administered using pills that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate the risk of needle-stick injury. Vaxart believes that its proprietary pill vaccine delivery platform is suitable to deliver recombinant vaccines, positioning the company to develop oral versions of currently marketed vaccines and to design recombinant vaccines for new indications. Vaxart’s development programs currently include pill vaccines designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), Vaxart’s first immune-oncology indication. Vaxart has filed broad domestic and international patent applications covering its proprietary technology and creations for oral vaccination using adenovirus and TLR3 agonists.

Contacts    
     
Vaxart Media Relations:   Investor Relations:
Mark Herr   Andrew Blazier
Vaxart, Inc.   FINN Partners
mherr@vaxart.com   IR@vaxart.com
(203) 517-8957   (646) 871-8486



Primary Logo

You just read:

Vaxart to Host Full Year 2022 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on March 15

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more