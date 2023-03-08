Inslee statement on White House's Industrial Decarbonization Grants and Federal-State Buy Clean Partnership

Gov. Jay Inslee released the following statement today after the White House's announcement of new actions to advance a cleaner industrial sector to boost American manufacturing and cut emissions, including $6 billion in grants to reduce emissions from industrial manufacturing and the launch of the Federal-State Buy Clean Partnership, of which Washington is a member. Member states have committed to prioritize efforts that support the procurement of lower-carbon infrastructure materials in state-funded projects, and to collaborate with the federal government and one another to send a harmonized demand signal to the marketplace.

...

"I welcome today’s White House announcements that will accelerate our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support American manufacturing at the same time. As a member of the Federal-State Buy Clean Partnership, we’re ready to work together with Washington industry to pursue federal incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for reducing emissions from industry and manufacturing as we transition to a cleaner future. The administration’s $6 billion in grants to reduce emissions from industrial manufacturing will help us greatly.

"Both states and the federal government have a critical role to play in reducing climate pollution from our buildings by incentivizing clean manufacturing of building materials. Emissions from production of building materials account for an estimated 11% of global greenhouse gas emissions. There’s a tremendous opportunity for partnership with industry as we build a stronger market for clean, domestically produced materials with a lower-carbon footprint.

"Washington has advanced Buy Clean and Buy Fair policies in recent years with pilot projects, building a database for tracking embodied carbon in building materials, and my Executive Order 20-01 directing state agencies to consider embodied carbon in new state buildings. Through the Pacific Coast Collaborative, we are pursuing a West Coast-wide task force to advance low-carbon construction.

"Washington businesses are known for innovation, which we see in every corner of the state. Whether it’s using recycled steel to make rebar or opening a cross-laminated timber mill, our state is uniquely positioned to show what’s possible, and to reward that ingenuity. Our Legislature is currently considering Buy Clean and Buy Fair legislation. SHB 1282 would help us gather information and reward the best producers of clean building materials who provide good, living wage jobs. It’s time to reward our innovators and proceed full speed ahead to decarbonize our industrial sector and lead in clean manufacturing."