EGR USA Introduces Truck Accessories for the 2021 and later Ford F-150® and 2022 – 2023 Ford Lightning® Pickups
EGR USA now offers the EGR RollTrac™ bed cover and new accessories for late model F-150 and the 2022-‘23 Lightning pickup
New are the EGR Electric and Manual RollTrac™ bed cover, SlimLine in-channel window visors and a Cab Spoiler for the current model F-150 and Lightning pickups.ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EGR USA, in keeping with their mission to provide the highest quality, precision-engineered truck accessories for today’s most popular pickups, announces new accessories designed to fit the 2021 and newer Ford F-150® and 2022-2023 Ford Lightning® pickup. New for these models are the EGR Electric RollTrac™ bed cover and EGR RollTrac manual bed cover, SlimLine in-channel window visors and a paintable Cab Spoiler for the current model F-150 and Lightning.
EGR’s electric RollTrac bed cover is designed to fit both the current model F-150 and the 2022-’23 Lightning crew cab with 5’-7” bed length. The electric RollTrac features all aluminum construction and offers a tough, and stylish solution for storage that is easy to maintain. The award-winning EGR RollTrac electric bed cover (SKU RT038812E) is equipped with a Smart ECU that offers variable speed management, anti-pinch technology, integrated central locking, and onboard buttons – no remote is needed. Both the Electric and Manual (SKU RT038812ML) RollTrac have a 7-inch-deep canister that maximizes bed space, and a universal T-Rail for the addition of accessories such as overlanding racks and other outdoor accessories. The electric and manual retractable RollTrac offers safe and secure storage and best-in-class water management for Ford full-size F-150 pickups.
In addition, EGR now offers in-channel SlimLine Window Visors as a front and rear set in either a dark smoke finish or a matte black finish. The EGR SlimLine Window Visors promote fresh air circulation, reduce inside cab ambient temperature, and are custom molded to reduce fogging in wet weather for safer driving. UV protected, they are easy to clean and are sold with a lifetime limited warranty. The dark smoke finish, (SKU 573491), and the matte black finish option, (SKU 573495), are available now for both the current model F-150 and the 2022-2023 Lightning.
Also new for the current model F-150 and 2022-2023 Lightning is a stylish Cab Spoiler, (SKU 983589), manufactured from OEM grade quality acrylic material that can be installed easily with supplied 3M double-sided tape and polyurethane glue – no drilling or cutting is required. The spoiler can be painted to match the vehicle’s paint code for added customization. UV protected, fade resistant, and easy to clean, this spoiler for the 2022-2023 crew cab Lightning pickup is sold with a limited lifetime warranty.
For more information about EGR USA truck accessories, call 800.757.7075, view this video or visit egrusa.com.
EGR RollTrac 50th Anniversary Video