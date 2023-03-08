Fiber-Shield Industries releases long awaited Fast-Kleen Foam Cleaner for Fabrics
YAPHANK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiber-Shield Industries Inc., a leading Business-to-Business supplier of specialty water, soil and stain cleaning and repellency products, has now released its brand new professional grade Fast-Kleen Foam Cleaner for fabrics. Created for interior design and furniture professionals, this proven, made-in-the-U.S.A. water-based spot cleaner is ideal for water-safe fabrics (W, WS codes).
Riding on the heels of the company’s popular Fast-Kleen Spot Remover for rugs and carpets released four years ago, long time customers of Fiber-Shield have been eagerly awaiting the release of a version capable of the same cleaning power for furniture. Those who tested Fast-Kleen Foam Cleaner for fabrics were very pleased at the performance of this product which removes difficult stains such as pet stains, red wine, motor oil, coffee, and mustard among many others. Professionals were happy that using Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc.’s products assured them that it is an environmentally safe option that contains no PFAAS, PFOS, PFOA, no solvents, no VOCs, and no 1,4 Dioxane. This puts Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc. many steps ahead of the competition.
According to Manny Vickers, president of Fiber-Shield Industries Inc., “This is a real deal product! Easy to use and extremely effective!”
The Fast-Kleen line, and the company's full-range of water, soil, and stain cleaning and repellency products, including KARPETCRYL® (available for both the increasingly popular viscose and sisal flooring) represents a new opportunity for distributors here and abroad, according to Vickers.
“We also sell California and Maine compliant soil and stain repellents.”
Fast-Kleen is sold by Fiber-Shield Industries Inc. to the professional community. For sales information, visit the company's web site, fiber-shield.com or call (631) 345-0240. The product is sold on a "satisfaction guaranteed-money-back" basis.
About Fiber-Shield Industries Inc.
Founded in 1979, the Long Island-based company's proprietary formulations demonstrate its mastery of polymer science and allied technologies. Fiber-Shield Industries, Inc.'s mission is to deliver effective water, soil, stain repellency and specialty cleaning products that outperform others in terms of durability, ease of application, formula consistency, safety and quality -- and yet be competitively priced. Industries served include: fabric & carpet, leather, glass, fire retardants, metal & fiberglass, vinyl & rubber, masonry & concrete and other materials.
Of particular note is the company's rigorous attention to quality control, which ensures virtually no batch-to-batch product variation and, therefore, consistent performance. As a result of this customer-first approach, and driven by management's desire to create formulas that solve customers' toughest water, soil, and stain repellency and cleaning challenges, the company continues to grow and increase its customer base.
