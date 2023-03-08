Court rejects religious objection to COVID vaccine from mother of child in government custody

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are recommended, but not required, for schoolchildren in California. When a judge orders vaccination for a youngster living in a group home, however, a state appeals court says the youth must comply despite a parent's religious objection.
