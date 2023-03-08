Health Insurance in Irving Will Up the Ante For Millions of Texans Who Are Electing Not To Enroll

Rick Thornton, an Irving health insurance agent, said Texas has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation and those numbers are not changing.

Rick Thornton, an Irving health insurance agent, said many individuals are citing high prices for health insurance, even though they appear to be eligible for significant discounts...” — Rick Thornton

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Irving health insurance tax breaks and extended federal subsidies don’t appear to be enough for many Texas individuals and families who continue to remain on the fence about shopping and enrolling in the 2023 Affordable Care Act enrollment period that started on November 1. Texas residents represent the bulk of the nation’s current uninsured rate with more than 5 million people electing not to enroll in affordable health insurance. Ironically, the same article went on to prove that many of those who aren’t signing up legitimately qualify for premiums as low as $0.More information can be found at: https://Insurance4Dallas.com/Health-Insurance-Irving The high rate of Texans who have yet to enter the marketplace includes those without health insurance in Irving. And their main claim is that they can’t afford it. How it works is this: individuals visit healthcare.gov and begin to shop for available plans that meet their budget. Part of that process includes answering a few questions, which automatically make some people think the suggested premiums will remain high. What many people don’t realize is that many of the eligible discounts — which can be as low as $0 or $10 a month — haven’t been applied yet. As the article states, "For those getting a subsidy, the average premium was $60 a month, and nearly four in 10 Texas customers paid $10 or less after-tax credits.” Those who are currently employed also believe that their company doesn’t offer insurance, which may mean they can’t qualify for government-led insurance. But this isn’t the case, either.Rick Thornton, an Irving health insurance agent , said another big issue is that Texas remains one of 12 states that hasn’t yet adopted Medicaid expansion. If this remains the case, it won’t be surprising to see just as many would-be enrollees decide not to enroll because they don’t think the programs are advantageous enough.Insurance4Dallas, (I4D), helps insure all of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Arizona, Louisiana, New Mexico, Alabama, Virginia and Florida. Insurance4Dallas provides consumers with detailed information on health insurance with the ability to purchase health insurance online. Insurance4Dallas provides a full spectrum of health, dental, vision, life and ancillary insurance products, providing a diverse selection of price and benefit options complemented by personal customer service. Available via phone, email or fax, Insurance4Dallas answers consumer questions throughout the purchasing process and during the utilization of its health insurance policies.

Health Insurance in Irving Will Up the Ante For Millions of Texans Who Are Electing Not To Enroll