Local Applebee’s Franchisee, T.L. Cannon Companies, Generates More Than $28 Million in Community Support Since 2008

NY State Based Franchise Recognized at Annual Conference for Community Engagement

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T.L. Cannon Companies, local franchisee and owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut, and Northern Pennsylvania, is pleased to report more than $655,000 in fundraising and in-kind support in 2022. This figure adds to more than $28 million in support since 2008.

In recognition of their on-going passion for community support, T.L. Cannon was awarded the Bill Palmer Heart of Applebee’s award at the annual franchise conference in Beaver Creek, Colorado in 2022. This prestigious award is named after the founder of the Applebee’s brand and recognizes a franchisee that has shown the greatest commitment to an individual cause or organization over the past year. T.L. Cannon’s partnership with local Make-A-Wish chapters started in 2008, and their support of wish kids and their families has been a focus for 15 years.

To date, T.L. Cannon restaurants have raised more than $1.9 million for local chapters in the communities where they operate, equating to more than 300 kids wishes granted. To raise funds, Applebee’s locations host three annual fundraisers for local Make-A-Wish chapters—a Holiday Fundraiser, a Spring Fundraiser, and a Summer Golf Tournament. In addition to the annual fundraisers, restaurant locations initiate their own basket raffles, food donations, fundraising walks and host wish dinners for children and their families, and more. In fact, more than 400 wish dinners have been hosted since the partnership begun.

“Receiving the Heart of Applebee’s award is a true testament to the enthusiasm our teams have for supporting their neighborhoods,” said Matt Fairbairn, CEO, T.L. Cannon Companies. “We are passionate about the work we do throughout our communities, and are committed to staying true to our namesake —your Neighborhood Grill + Bar.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of America is a non-profit organization that grants life-changing wishes to children who are battling critical illnesses. The foundation has local chapters across the United States, helping children (and their families) find a glimmer of hope during hard times.

T.L. Cannon partners with seven local Make-A-Wish chapters, throughout their operating areas. This partnership connects them deeper within their communities, as they make an impact on families right in their neighborhoods.

The community support doesn’t stop with T.L. Cannon’s commitment to their local Make-A-Wish chapters. They are also partnered with their local Special Olympics teams, hosting athletes and supporters for yearly fundraisers. In addition, they work with local schools and youth organizations through student recognition and fundraising programs, such as the popular “Flapjack Fundraisers” and local non-for-profits are supported through their Dining to Donate and “Carryout for a Cause” programs. The company’s annual “National Good Neighbor Day” celebration puts the focus on team members getting out in the community and volunteering time and talents. And finally, current and former members of the military hold a special place in the hearts of everyone at T.L. Cannon – they are honored annually with a complimentary meal on Veteran’s Day as well as a “Military Appreciation Month” celebration every May.

“Supporting our neighborhoods is the heart of the Applebee’s brand,” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations, T.L. Cannon Companies. “As a locally owned and operated franchise, being a part of the community is core to our culture. Our team members are proud to be a part of something bigger and we embrace the opportunity to help others.”

To learn more about how Applebee’s restaurants in New York, Connecticut and Northern PA support and give back to local communities, visit www.tlcneighborhood.com. For a market breakdown, questions, or to be included in future press releases and media alerts for Applebee’s/T.L. Cannon, please email Kaitlyn Piazza: kpiazza@tlcannon.com

About T.L. Cannon Companies

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2021, the company raised over $116,600 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, in addition to supporting over 67 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program and was also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

