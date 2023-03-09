IIChance Launches a Judgement-Free App for All Digital Creatives

IIChance App - Share, Build, and Find Creative Work.

IIChance has launched an app that operates as a judgment-free zone where creative individuals of any age or level of experience can display their work.

GUATEMALA, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- IIChance identified the impact of digital media and created an essential app to connect companies offering job opportunities with highly skilled digital media professionals like graphic designers . IIChance’s app is easy to use and provides a wide range of features for artists to showcase their work, including a portfolio builder, customizable profile pages, and a powerful search engine that makes it easy for users to find and connect with other artists. The app also has a feature for each artist to search for job opportunities and communicate directly with job seekers. The app also features a supportive community where users can connect with others, exchange ideas, and receive feedback on their work."As our company name suggests, we strive to offer second chances to all creatives worldwide. Our belief is that the artistic community is strongest when it is inclusive and supportive,” Cristian added. “IIChance is a place where all digital creatives can come together and share their work, regardless of their background or experience.”IIChance is free to use and open to anyone who wants to showcase their artistic abilities. Every content creator can create a profile and upload videos, photos, or articles at a small subscription fee. The platform is committed to fostering creativity and providing a supportive environment for artists to grow and succeed. Interested artists can download the app here.About IIChance:We are a platform that allows digital media professionals to showcase their work to potential employers. With 79% of digital media professionals holding a bachelor's degree in the field, IIChance offers a way for individuals to get a head start or a second chance, regardless of age or experience. The app operates as a judgment-free zone where graphic designers, photographers, video editors , and content creators can post their work for employers to view and evaluate.Contact Information:Name: Cristian Molina Ossaye Organization: IIChance Address: Guatemala Phone Number: +502 4024-4965 Website: https://iichance.app/

