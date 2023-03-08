Greenberg Traurig Adds First Chair Construction and Real Estate Litigator in Northern Virginia

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added construction litigator Mark E. Shaffer as a shareholder in its Northern Virginia office.

TYSONS, Va. (PRWEB) March 08, 2023

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added construction litigator Mark E. Shaffer as a shareholder in its Northern Virginia office.

Shaffer is a first chair trial attorney with 15 years of experience representing clients in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and around the country in a variety of real estate litigation matters including construction litigation, land use litigation, leasing disputes, and eminent domain. Shaffer also has experience advising clients in government contract and general business litigation.

"When the opportunity arose to join Greenberg Traurig, common sense dictated that I join its powerhouse litigation team here in Northern Virginia," Shaffer said. "My clients are diverse both by industry and geographically, so the firm's global platform and deep bench were an obvious draw for me. Combining that with deeply skilled litigators with excellent records, specifically in the federal courts of Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C., makes for a strong foundation from which I can continue to propel my legal career."

Shaffer's deep experience in construction, land use, real estate, and business law make him a valued partner to a range of clients including commercial landlords, contractors, developers, food and beverage companies, hospitality companies, and more.

"Northern Virginia is a hotbed for development by some of the largest and fastest growing companies in the world, and Marks' practice sits right at the nexus of that growth. From local startups to multinational corporations expanding their footprint in our region, the addition of a seasoned litigator like Mark puts our Northern Virginia Litigation team in an even stronger position to bulletproof and defend companies as they continue to build," said Michelle D. Gambino, a Northern Virginia Litigation shareholder who also co-chairs the firm's U.S. Real Estate Litigation Practice.

"I've seen first-hand how Mark brings his U.S. Marine Corps background with him to trial – he is organized, he is disciplined, and he does not stop fighting for his clients until the mission is complete," said Michael R. Sklaire, co-managing shareholder of the Northern Virginia office. "Mark adds substantive capabilities in the high-demand areas of construction and land use litigation, bolstering our Northern Virginia team that is already strong in a variety of areas including commercial, bankruptcy, financial services, white collar, and of course real estate litigation."

"Greenberg Traurig remains laser focused on adding hungry, talented attorneys in key markets who want to win for our clients and win for the firm," said firm Co-President Ernest LaMont Greer. "Mark is a shining example of that winning attitude, and we look forward to having him raise up our already strong litigation team in Northern Virginia and nationally."

Shaffer previously served on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq, and continues to serve with the Marine Corps Reserves. He earned his J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and graduated with a B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Baltimore.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig's Northern Virginia Office: Greenberg Traurig's clients rely on the more than 50 attorneys in the firm's Northern Virginia office for multifaceted, broad-based legal services. Team members' primary goal is to assist clients in addressing their legal needs, locally, regionally, or on a global scale. They work collaboratively with colleagues around the region, or across to Europe, the UK, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. And when a matter requires it, they do not hesitate to utilize the firm's full slate of cross border resources. Clients come to the Northern Virginia office for their corporate and securities matters, real estate transactions, wealth management and tax planning, business immigration compliance, litigation cases, and government contract needs, among others. Clients have included the top decision makers at tech companies headquartered in the region, as well as government contractors, health care organizations, high net worth individuals, and developers. Most of the firm's Northern Virginia attorneys are admitted to practice in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 44 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_adds_first_chair_construction_and_real_estate_litigator_in_northern_virginia/prweb19213947.htm