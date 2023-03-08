GCC Outbound Travel & Tourism Market Outlook Report 2023: A Potential $250 Billion by 2031 - Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Outbound Travel & Tourism Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC outbound travel & tourism market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031

The market generated a revenue of around USD 50,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 250,000 Million by the end of 2031.

Higher expenditure by people on their international trips, followed by the rising international tourist departures to a different part of the world, and the growing number of online bookings for flights and travel are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The GCC outbound travel & tourism market is segmented by tourism, age type, duration, booking method, traveler type, spending type. On the basis of tourism type market is further fragmented into leisure, religious, cultural tourism, medical tourism, sports & adventure, mice, and others.

The leisure segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 110,000 million by the end of 2031. This growth is on the account of higher tourism activities for the purpose of leisure. The leisure segment is to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% over the forecast period. In addition to this, the segment generated a market revenue of close to USD 22,000 million in 2021.

The market in UAE collected the highest revenue of close to USD 17,000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 67,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased expenditure on outbound tourism by people of UAE is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the GCC outbound travel & tourism market that are included in the report are

Dadabhai Travel LLC

dnata Travel Group

Saudi Ebreez Company

Travelex Travels & Tours LLC

Seera Group

Omeir Travel Agency LLC

AL Badie Group

Arabian Oryx Travel and Tourism LLC

STBE Plus (Sharaf Travel)

Houseoftours.com

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

4. Executive Summary- GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market

5. Analysis of Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Trends

6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

6.1. Based on the Duration

6.2. Based on the Tourism Type

6.3. Based on the Age Group

6.4. Based on the Booking Method

6.5. Based on the Traveler Type

6.6. Based on the Spending Type

7. Major Roadblocks to the Market Growth

8. Regulatory & Standard Landscape

9. Industry Risk Analysis

10. Overview on Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism

10.1. Current COVID Scenario in GCC Countries

10.2. Confirmed Cases

10.2.1. Recovered Cases

10.3. Travel Restrictions Post COVID-19

10.4. Health and Safety Measures Adopted in the Country

10.5. Digital technologies

10.5.1. Virtual Tourism

10.5.2. Contactless Bookings

10.6. Demand

10.7. Transportation

10.7.1. Domestic Flights

10.7.2. International Flights

10.8. Tourist Visa Scenario

10.9. Travel Re-Opening Trends

10.10. Hajj & Umrah Travel Conditions

10.11. Other Factors

11. Competitive Positioning

12. Competitive Structure:

12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.2. Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.1. Dadabhai Travel LLC

12.2.2. dnata Travel Services

12.2.3. TRAVELEX TRAVELS & TOURS LLC

12.2.4. Flyin.com

12.2.5. Houseoftours.com

12.2.6. Seera Group

12.2.7. Omeir Travel Agency LLC

12.2.8. Al Badie Group

12.2.9. Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism LLC

12.2.10. STBE Plus (Sharaf Travel)

13. GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market, 2021 to 2031

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

13.3. GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment

13.3.1. By Duration

13.3.1.1. Less than 7 days, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.1.2. 7-30 days, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.1.3. 1-6 Months, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.1.4. More than 6 Months, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2. By Tourism Type

13.3.2.1. Leisure, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.2. Religious, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.3. Cultural tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.4. Medical tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.5. Sports & Adventure, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.6. MICE Tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.2.7. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.3. By Age Group

13.3.3.1. Generation Z, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.3.2. Millennials, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.3.3. Generation X, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.3.4. Baby boomers, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.4. By Booking Method

13.3.4.1. Online, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.4.2. Offline, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.4.3. Travel agency outlets, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.4.4. Airlines, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.4.5. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.5. By Traveler Type

13.3.5.1. Solo, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.5.2. Friends/Group, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.5.3. Couple, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.5.4. Family, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.6. By Spending Type

13.3.6.1. Air tickets, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.6.2. Hotels, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.6.3. Insurance, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.6.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7. By Region

13.3.7.1. Market Overview

13.3.7.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

13.3.7.2.1. Bahrain, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7.2.2. Kuwait, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7.2.3. Oman, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7.2.4. Qatar, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7.2.5. Saudi Arabia, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

13.3.7.2.6. United Arab Emirates, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F

