GCC Outbound Travel & Tourism Market Outlook Report 2023: A Potential $250 Billion by 2031 - Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GCC Outbound Travel & Tourism Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The GCC outbound travel & tourism market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 17.54% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031
The market generated a revenue of around USD 50,000 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 250,000 Million by the end of 2031.
Higher expenditure by people on their international trips, followed by the rising international tourist departures to a different part of the world, and the growing number of online bookings for flights and travel are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.
The GCC outbound travel & tourism market is segmented by tourism, age type, duration, booking method, traveler type, spending type. On the basis of tourism type market is further fragmented into leisure, religious, cultural tourism, medical tourism, sports & adventure, mice, and others.
The leisure segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 110,000 million by the end of 2031. This growth is on the account of higher tourism activities for the purpose of leisure. The leisure segment is to grow at a CAGR of 17.28% over the forecast period. In addition to this, the segment generated a market revenue of close to USD 22,000 million in 2021.
The market in UAE collected the highest revenue of close to USD 17,000 million in 2021. By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 67,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased expenditure on outbound tourism by people of UAE is expected to boost the market growth in the region.
Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the GCC outbound travel & tourism market that are included in the report are
- Dadabhai Travel LLC
- dnata Travel Group
- Saudi Ebreez Company
- Travelex Travels & Tours LLC
- Seera Group
- Omeir Travel Agency LLC
- AL Badie Group
- Arabian Oryx Travel and Tourism LLC
- STBE Plus (Sharaf Travel)
- Houseoftours.com
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Research Process
3.2. Primary Research
3.3. Secondary Research
3.4. Market Size Estimation
4. Executive Summary- GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market
5. Analysis of Market Dynamics
5.1. Growth Drivers
5.2. Market Trends
6. Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth
6.1. Based on the Duration
6.2. Based on the Tourism Type
6.3. Based on the Age Group
6.4. Based on the Booking Method
6.5. Based on the Traveler Type
6.6. Based on the Spending Type
7. Major Roadblocks to the Market Growth
8. Regulatory & Standard Landscape
9. Industry Risk Analysis
10. Overview on Saudi Arabia Travel & Tourism
10.1. Current COVID Scenario in GCC Countries
10.2. Confirmed Cases
10.2.1. Recovered Cases
10.3. Travel Restrictions Post COVID-19
10.4. Health and Safety Measures Adopted in the Country
10.5. Digital technologies
10.5.1. Virtual Tourism
10.5.2. Contactless Bookings
10.6. Demand
10.7. Transportation
10.7.1. Domestic Flights
10.7.2. International Flights
10.8. Tourist Visa Scenario
10.9. Travel Re-Opening Trends
10.10. Hajj & Umrah Travel Conditions
10.11. Other Factors
11. Competitive Positioning
12. Competitive Structure:
12.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.2. Competitive Benchmarking
12.2.1. Dadabhai Travel LLC
12.2.2. dnata Travel Services
12.2.3. TRAVELEX TRAVELS & TOURS LLC
12.2.4. Flyin.com
12.2.5. Houseoftours.com
12.2.6. Seera Group
12.2.7. Omeir Travel Agency LLC
12.2.8. Al Badie Group
12.2.9. Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism LLC
12.2.10. STBE Plus (Sharaf Travel)
13. GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market, 2021 to 2031
13.1. Market Overview
13.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
13.3. GCC Outbound Travel and Tourism Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment by Segment
13.3.1. By Duration
13.3.1.1. Less than 7 days, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.1.2. 7-30 days, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.1.3. 1-6 Months, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.1.4. More than 6 Months, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2. By Tourism Type
13.3.2.1. Leisure, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.2. Religious, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.3. Cultural tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.4. Medical tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.5. Sports & Adventure, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.6. MICE Tourism, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.2.7. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.3. By Age Group
13.3.3.1. Generation Z, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.3.2. Millennials, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.3.3. Generation X, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.3.4. Baby boomers, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.4. By Booking Method
13.3.4.1. Online, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.4.2. Offline, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.4.3. Travel agency outlets, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.4.4. Airlines, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.4.5. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.5. By Traveler Type
13.3.5.1. Solo, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.5.2. Friends/Group, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.5.3. Couple, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.5.4. Family, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.6. By Spending Type
13.3.6.1. Air tickets, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.6.2. Hotels, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.6.3. Insurance, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.6.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7. By Region
13.3.7.1. Market Overview
13.3.7.2. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
13.3.7.2.1. Bahrain, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7.2.2. Kuwait, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7.2.3. Oman, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7.2.4. Qatar, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7.2.5. Saudi Arabia, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
13.3.7.2.6. United Arab Emirates, Market Value (USD Million), CAGR, 2021-2031F
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l18t4u
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpgView original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gcc-outbound-travel--tourism-market-outlook-report-2023-a-potential-250-billion-by-2031---key-market-opportunities-for-business-growth-301765947.html
SOURCE Research and Markets