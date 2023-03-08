American Veterans Group approved as diversity-owned firm by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

Status enables AVG to underwrite fixed-income securities for government-sponsored, shareholder-owned mortgage corporations

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Group (AVG), a social impact investment bank and Wall Street's first and only public benefit corporation, has been approved as a diversity-owned broker dealer by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. The designations enable AVG to underwrite and distribute fixed income securities for the government-sponsored, shareholder-owned mortgage corporations.

At Fannie Mae, AVG has been approved as an ACCESS program firm. The program, established in 1992, provides opportunities for diversity-owned broker dealers to distribute Fannie Mae fixed income securities, including debt, mortgage-backed securities, and credit risk transfer, to the capital markets.

At Freddie Mac, AVG has been designated as a participating Diverse Business Enterprise, enabling the firm to support Freddie Mac reference bill securities, discount note securities, medium term notes and reference note securities.

AVG is a rapidly growing social-impact investment banking firm that dedicates 25% of its earnings to support veterans causes. The firm directs its philanthropic giving to communities where it and its clients do business. Since its inception, AVG has donated about $614,000 to 40 veteran non-profit organizations across the U.S., directly impacting the lives of 3,200 U.S. military veterans.

About American Veterans Group

American Veterans Group, PBC, is a military veteran-owned, social impact-focused broker dealer that delivers value to institutional clients while providing meaningful philanthropic support to the military veteran community. The company reinvests 25% of its earnings in national and local military veteran nonprofit organizations that provide worthy services and support to one of America's most vulnerable, at-risk populations. As Wall Street's only public benefit corporation, American Veterans Group empowers institutional clients to partner in its social mission while enabling them to remain focused on key business objectives and goals. To learn more about American Veterans Group, visit their website at www.americanvetsgroup.com.

Media Contact:

For American Veterans Group

Mark Kroeger

The Boldsquare Group

(513) 236-3109

Mark@boldsquare.com

SOURCE American Veterans Group