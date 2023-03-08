MarsDAO's social trading platform Swipe2Trade wins main prize at Dubai Crypto Venture Capital

DUBAI, UAE, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipe2Trade emerged as the winner at the Dubai Crypto Venture Capital (DCVC) event on Thursday, February 23. Presenting along with 12 other startups, Swipe2Trade was awarded the main prize for the innovation their team has achieved with the innovative social trading platform.

Dubai Crypto Venture Capital, one of the most recognized VC events worldwide, hosted an updated version of Dubai Crypto Thursdays on Thursday, February 23. The main attraction was the Main Stage, where 12 new companies had the opportunity to present their projects to over 100 investors, 50+ VCs and 120+ Crypto Executives. At the end of the event, one of these projects was to be recognized as the most interesting and innovative of the lot. This recognition was awarded to Swipe2Trade, a product in the MarsDAO ecosystem, who's creators emerged as winners and were awarded the DCVC's main prize.





Set up as a social trading platform, Swipe2Trade allows buying and selling digital assets with just one swipe. It enables users to follow expert advice to earn profits, grow their blog to become an expert, and keep up with the latest news and market trends. The platform's main objective is to make digital asset trading easy and accessible to everyone.





The world of cryptocurrencies is a future that should be available to everyone. Swipe2Trade by MarsDAO makes it seamless and convenient.





Vladislav Utushkin, MarsDAO visionary: "I'm proud that we finally presented such an excellent product as Swipe2Trade to the industry's professionals and ideological inspirers. When we come out with yet another product, it's only natural to worry whether your audience will be satisfied with the result. We did everything to make Swipe2Trade stand out from other projects in the DeFi framework, and this recognition proves we succeeded. We focused on user needs and convenience of use and added a bit of magic — and here's the result."





During the event, all new startups, including Swipe2Trade, made presentations focused on the essence of their projects and showed their unique features. These were presentations and live discussions where the VC and the audience could ask questions and comment on the speakers' ideas. Participants could get a professional opinion about all projects and learn all the necessary information about them, including their profitability.





The DCVC event was an excellent opportunity for startups and VCs to network and find reliable investments. The event had three areas, the Main Stage, C-level, and Art zones, where startups pitched their projects and attendees enjoyed various forms of entertainment. Marat Minkin organized it with partners TONBanking, Jeta and Desert Storm Podcast Studio. With this new upgraded version, the event aimed to attract a new audience and make it more engaging and entertaining.





Vladislav Utushkin MDAO info at daomars.com