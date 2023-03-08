Anastasia Gale Promoted to Vice President, Assistant General Counsel for Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure Insurance is pleased to announce the promotion of Anastasia Gale to vice president, assistant general counsel.

"Throughout her nearly 20 years at Amerisure, Anastasia has offered her knowledgeable expertise and valuable support for numerous corporate and strategic initiatives," said Stephanie Haas, vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Amerisure. "We are excited to recognize Anastasia's contributions and are confident she will continue to excel in her new role."

Gale joined Amerisure in 2005 as a legal operations attorney, working primarily on insurance coverage opinions for property & casualty claims in Amerisure's operating states. In 2017, Gale transitioned to the corporate legal department to focus on regulatory compliance. Over the next few years, she took on additional responsibilities, including primary legal support to Human Resources, Information Technology, Financial Services, Risk Management, Agency Distribution and Amerisure Programs (AMP).

Most recently, Gale was instrumental in negotiating agreements for the company's policy and billing initiative and served as the primary legal resource for Amerisure Surety as it officially launched. Gale earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan and her Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University.

