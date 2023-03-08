Physique 57 Hoboken, a Franchise Location of Physique 57, is Opening in Downtown Hoboken at 104 Hudson Street

The new studio offers high-intensity, low-impact barre workouts that are effective and safe for clients with any body type and fitness level

Hoboken, NJ - March 8, 2023 - Physique 57 is pleased to announce their first franchise studio in New Jersey opening in Hoboken, operated by Ningxi Lily Borak.

Physique 57 was born from Jennifer Maanavi and Tanya Becker’s shared love of the original barre class. With a deep understanding of how barre workouts can strengthen and sculpt bodies with incredibly fast results, they designed their signature 57-minute workout.

The workout method is a next-level barre experience, incorporating rigorous interval training and creative choreography. Dynamic, world-class trainers deliver this heart-pumping, body-sculpting program, proven to supercharge. The Physique 57 approach helped jumpstart a global boutique fitness phenomenon, becoming a fast favorite of wellness enthusiasts like Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker. Just months after opening, even the waitlists had waitlists.

The company offers a unique, specialized fitness experience that has captured the attention of barre fans worldwide. Its proprietary, method called “interval overload,” combines cardio, strength training, core, and stretch sequences that will not only sculpt the ultimate physique, but also empowers its clients to push beyond their mental and physical limits. Since its inception, the company has developed a lifestyle brand that represents service, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership, and results.

Physique 57’s proprietary technique accelerates building lean muscle, sculpts head to toe, and increases clients’ metabolic rate exponentially so they burn calories all day. Clients’ bodies will never plateau because no two workouts are ever the same.

The new Hoboken location will offer clients the same effective, efficient, safe, and fun way to achieve and maintain their ideal physique and feel confident in their lives. Sculpt and Power Sculpt classes (signature Physique 57 full-body workouts that are open to all levels, with Power Sculpt being a level up from Sculpt). Other class formats will be added in the future.

“We are thrilled to bring our premier barre fitness method to Hoboken to be closer to our growing community in the area. We have been sculpting bodies and changing lives in NYC for 17 years. It’s finally time to bring our transformational method to a special place like Hoboken,” Jennifer Maanavi

“I tried all the barre studios I could find, and none came close to Physique 57. It was plain to see that the Physique 57 method was the most effective, efficient, and fun,” stated Ningxi Lily Borak

More information about the studio can be found at: https://physique57.com/hoboken-barre-studio/

or on Instagram at @physique57hoboken

Email: hoboken@physique57.com.

About Ningxi Lily Borak

Lily spent the previous decade of her career in finance and technology. She worked in equity research in downtown Manhattan and later evolved to more tech-focused roles in the investment industry as a data analyst and data scientist. She also invests in real estate and manages an investment property portfolio. She graduated with honors from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business with an MS in Finance and holds a BA, magna cum laude, from the George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is a CFA and CAIA charter holder. She discovered Physique 57 in January 2016.

