Incident At Spring Creek Home North of Pierre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting with the investigation of an individual who was arrested Tuesday morning after barricading himself in a home north of Pierre.

The incident was first reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Spring Creek Drive, 15 miles north of Pierre. Henry Jacobsen, 52, of Pierre surrendered to law enforcement at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries.

“The officers involved played an important role in keeping this situation from escalating even further,” said the Attorney General.

Jacobsen has been charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional charges could be forthcoming. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court in Pierre.

Other agencies involved included the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

