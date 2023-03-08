Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,878 in the last 365 days.

Incident At Spring Creek Home North of Pierre

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is assisting with the investigation of an individual who was arrested Tuesday morning after barricading himself in a home north of Pierre.

The incident was first reported at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Spring Creek Drive, 15 miles north of Pierre. Henry Jacobsen, 52, of Pierre surrendered to law enforcement at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday. There were no injuries.

“The officers involved played an important role in keeping this situation from escalating even further,” said the Attorney General.

Jacobsen has been charged with Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional charges could be forthcoming. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Hughes County Circuit Court in Pierre.

Other agencies involved included the U.S. Marshal’s Office, FBI, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Office, Sully County Sheriff’s Office, and American Medical Response.

                                                                              -30-

You just read:

Incident At Spring Creek Home North of Pierre

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more