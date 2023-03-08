From March 9 to 12, 2023 - The National Home Show presented by RE/MAX begins this Thursday at Palais des congrès de Montréal

MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The National Home Show presented by RE/MAX will be held from March 9 to 12, 2023 at Palais des congrès de Montréal, which is this weekend! An ideal opportunity to look into your landscaping project and learn about the latest in decorating trends, this edition features over 300 local exhibitors in a single venue, intent on helping visitors make their home renovation fantasies come true! Usher in the spring by improving your home!

Tickets are on sale now at salonnationalhabitation.com/en.

Visitors can discover several eco-friendly mini-homes (the stars of this 2023 edition), participate in contests and take advantage of exclusive promotions. The Show offers something for all tastes and budget, with a broad range of experts in decoration, furniture, landscaping and more.

Among the experts present this year:

Setlakwe

For almost 100 years, the Setlakwe family has been making it their mission to furnish you with happiness. A leader and a must for your kitchen, living room, dining room and bedroom projects; Setlakwe is the Destination!

During the event, visitors can participate in the contest WIN YOUR DREAM LIVING ROOM FURNITURE WITH SETLAKWE.

VanLife MTL

Becoming a VanLife MTL client means opening yourself up to a world of extraordinary experiences, but it also means becoming part of an incredible and growing community: the VanLife Friendly community. This community offers a privileged link with the participating merchants.

At their booth, you could win a 4-day getaway with your family or friends for 2 to 4 people in a VanLife MTL.

ilo Mini Maison

For 7 years, ilo tiny house has been a leader in unimodular tiny home manufacturing with optimal design. This year at the National Home Show, ilo will present a brand new concept of Accessory Dwelling Unit (backyard-cottage). This new "Panama" model is designed primarily to be installed in a backyard.

Mini maison Forest

Mini maison Forest specializes in the design and custom manufacturing of eco-friendly, affordable and simple micro-homes to allow you to live more freely.

Visitors to the National Home Show will have the opportunity to visit a brand new micro-refuge model. This model will make you fall back in childhood with its playful elements, while offering an experience in total harmony with nature. It will then be installed at Nature Nature and available for nature stays starting in May 2023.

Patio Design

Plan your summer with patio design! Patio Design is a dynamic company that specializes in the planning and realization of custom landscaping. Being experts in the realization of decks, paving stones or in-ground pools, Patio Design offers a turnkey service that will answer your highest standard questions.

AQMAT

For the 12th consecutive year, the Quebec Hardware and Building Supply Association (AQMAT) is presenting its 2023 Innovations Pavilion. It showcases ten hardware items and building materials that stand out in 2023. Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite. Since 1940, AQMAT is informing, defending, training, animating, and accompanying more than 1,000 merchants, distributors and manufacturers of hardware items and building materials.

Useful information

http://salonnationalhabitation.com/en

Schedule:

Thursday, March 9: noon to 9 pm

Friday, March 10: noon to 9 pm

Saturday, March 11: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, March 12: 10 am to 5 pm

Rates:

Adults - $17

Adults (online) - $15

Seniors (60 +) and students - $14

Seniors (60 +) and students (online) - $12

Children 12 and under - Free

