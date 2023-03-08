Gray Promotes Five Senior Vice Presidents to New Senior Positions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today promoted its five Senior Vice Presidents-Local Media to the new position of Senior Managing Vice President, effective immediately.



Each of Sandy Breland, Ronna Corrente, Colin Gaston, Matt Jaquint, and Mike King have distinguished themselves through their assiduous oversight of Gray’s television station and digital businesses in their defined regions. In addition, each of the leaders oversees specific functions that are shared across all of Gray’s markets.

Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Bob Smith explained, “Today’s promotion recognizes this critical team’s extensive leadership, contributions and sacrifices, which benefit all of Gray’s stakeholders.”

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 79 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Bob Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

