Manchin, Colleagues Urge Ambassador Emanuel to Work With Japan, G7 Allies to Strengthen Energy Security

To read the full letter, please click here

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, Dan Sullivan (R-AK) John Barrasso (R-WY), Ranking Member of the ENR Committee, Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), and John Kennedy (R-LA) sent a letter to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel urging Ambassador Emanuel to work with Japan — currently serving as president of the G7 — to build support for U.S. exports of natural gas to G7 allies to decrease dependence on Russian energy.

The Senators wrote in part:

“Following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, G7 leaders quickly agreed to reduce and eliminate dependence on Russian gas as soon as possible. At the G7 summit last June, leaders recognized “the important role increased deliveries of LNG can play” in phasing out dependency on Russian energy and that “investment in this sector is necessary in response to the current crisis.”[1] The international community recognizes the role LNG can play as a reliable, low-emissions fuel.

“One year later, however, there remains a gap between the political commitment to backfill the supply of Russian gas taken off the market and the necessary policies to fill that gap. Excessive restrictions on public financing of gas projects and unnecessary delays in approving privately-financed projects impede the development of critical infrastructure to expand output and exports. These impediments must be addressed immediately, as U.S. allies and partners continue to face energy insecurity.”

To read the full letter, please click here.