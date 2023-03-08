Indulge in a Memorable Women’s Day Celebration at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and it’s Signature Collection

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa and its Signature Collection announced its International Women’s Day Programme, dedicated to celebrating the strength, beauty and power of all women from 7th to 9th March 2023.

This special programme is designed to create unforgettable moments for women, with a range of specially curated spa and wellness activities, romantic dining options, and surprises to make their stay at Hideaway and Signature Collection more memorable.

“For Her, I Will Catch the Moon” is an exclusive full-moon beach dinner on 7th March at Long Beach, where guests can indulge in a sumptuous four-course set menu in a romantic setting under the stars, accompanied by live music that will set the perfect ambiance.

Guests can begin their day with a floating breakfast from 7th to 9th March in the comfort of their villas. The breakfast is designed to make their stay even more special, with a tray of delicious treats and an incredible view that will leave them spellbound.

For those looking for a more private and intimate dining experience, the resort offers private dining options under the stars on the beach. Couples can enjoy unparalleled dining experiences and celebrate International Women’s Day with discounts. Guests can speak to their butlers for more information and to request our private dining brochure.

Hideaway indulgence tropical flower bouquets and bed and bath decoration will surprise, and delight loved ones. Couples can create a romantic ambiance in their bedrooms and bathrooms with the signature romantic decor, making lasting memories.

Hideaway Spa & Wellness offers specially tailored body treatments for women, dedicated to improving overall wellbeing and appreciating all the wonders of a woman’s body. Guests can enjoy a 60-minute couple massage with indulgence bath or 60-minute Balinese fusion massage to escape the stresses of everyday life and reconnect with their loved ones.