Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS) Workshop 2022: CDER Inspections of Good Laboratory Practice, Animal Rule, and Bioavailability/Bioequivalence Study Sites - 07/19/2022

Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS) Workshop 2022 - Day 1 – Welcome & Session 1

 

Welcome by Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS)

Sean Kassim, PhD
Director
Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS)
Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) |CDER

Keynote

ShaAvhrée Buckman-Garner, MD, PhD
Director
Office of Translational Sciences (OTS) | CDER

OSIS - Introduction, Mission, Vision

Tahseen Mirza, PhD
Associate Director for Regulatory Affairs
OSIS | OTS | CDER

Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) 101 - Regulation and Basic Studies

Zhou Chen, MD, PhD
Team Lead, GLP Team
Division of New Drug Study Integrity
(DNDSI)
OSIS | OTS | CDER

GLP Compliance Program

Erin McDowell
Biologist
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Inspection of Nonclinical Laboratories Conducting Animal Rule Specific Studies Compliance Program

Lynda Lanning, DVM, DABT
Biologist, GLP Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

GLP Related Guidance Update: Pathology Peer Review and Whole Slide Imaging

Lynda Lanning, DVM, DABT
Biologist, GLP Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Session One Questions & Answer Panel

Sean Kassim, Tahseen Mirza, Zhou Chen, Erin McDowell, Lynda Lanning

Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS) Workshop 2022 - Day 1 – Session 2

 

Bioavailability (BA) and Bioequivalence (BE) Studies supporting NDAs under the 505(b)(2) and ANDA under the 505(j) Application Pathways

Yiyue (Cynthia) Zhang, PhD, RAC
Senior Staff Fellow, BE Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

In Vitro BE Studies

 

Monica Javidnia, PhD
Staff Fellow, BE Team
Division of Generic Drug Study Integrity (DGDSI)
OSIS | OTS | CDER

Immunogenicity

 

Kara Scheibner, PhD
Pharmacologist, BE Team
DGDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Session Two Questions & Answer Panel

Yiyue (Cynthia) Zhang, Monica Javidnia and Kara Scheibner

Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS) Workshop 2022 - Day 1 – Session 3

 

Inspecting Clinical BA/BE Studies

 

Xingfang Li, MD, RAC
Pharmacologist, BE Team
DGDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Inspecting BE Studies with Clinical Endpoints

 

Xikui Chen, PhD
Pharmacologist, BE Team
DGDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Overview of Reserve Samples

 

Li-Hong Yeh, PhD
Interdisciplinary Scientist, BE Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Session Three Questions & Answer Panel

Xingfang Li, Xikui Chen, and Li-Hong Yeh

Office of Study Integrity and Surveillance (OSIS) Workshop 2022 - Day 1 – Session 4 & Closing

 

In Vivo Studies

 

Gopa Biswas, PhD
Team Lead, BE Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

In Vitro Studies

 

Sripal Mada, PhD
Pharmacologist, BE Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Immunogenicity Studies

 

Kara Scheibner, PhD
Pharmacologist, BE Team
DNDSI | OSIS | OTS | CDER

Session Four Questions & Answer Panel

Gopa Biswas, Sripal Mada, and Kara Scheibner

Day One Closing

 

Brian Folian, MS, JD
Deputy Office Director
OSIS | OTS | CDER

