ICYMI: Manchin Questions Assistant Secretary of Defense, Commanders on Cybersecurity Operations, Advantages of Passing a Budget on Time

March 08, 2023

Washington, DC – Yesterday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee , questioned witnesses on U.S. cybersecurity operations and capabilities and the economic and national security advantages of passing a budget on time. The witnesses were the Honorable Christopher P. Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, General Bryan P. Fenton, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and General Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, United States Cyber Command and Director, National Security Agency/Chief, Central Security Service.

“Since the publishing of the 2019 Department of Defense Cyberspace Operations Forces Memo, which directed the organization of Cyber Operations Forces, there has been substantial appropriations and development of Cyber Command’s organization and capabilities. What is the status of the current Special Operations Forces program development within SOCOM? And what effort is needed to keep pace with Cyber Command?” Senator Manchin questioned. “What would be the greatest help we could be to you all in the Senate and in Congress?”





“The President is supposed to have his budget submitted by the first of February. The House and Senate are supposed to have theirs submitted by the first of April…and we’re supposed to have a budget completed by September 30th. I’ve been told that if all of that happened, the military can have savings anywhere between 5 to 10%. Per today’s costs, you’re talking $40 to $80 billion. Does that sound reasonable?” Senator Manchin continued. “We’re having debates and discussing how we can do things, how we can change this year and not commit the sins of the past. And I'm hoping that we can do that. It has a tremendous effect on our military, which is what we're depending on.”



