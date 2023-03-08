Lightbulb Cardiac Adds Two New Expert Consultants to Invasive Cardiology Training & Consulting Firm
Lightbulb Cardiac, an invasive cardiology consulting firm, adds expert consultants Amy Dukovcic and Nicole Moreno to expand their services.PLANO, TEXAS, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightbulb Cardiac, an innovative healthcare consulting services firm specializing in invasive cardiology, has announced the addition of two new expert consultants to their team. Amy Dukovcic and Nicole Moreno bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to Lightbulb Cardiac's already established team. This addition will help expand the firm's comprehensive consulting services to better meet the needs of healthcare organizations.
Amy Dukovcic, MSN, CRNP, MBA, the newest Invasive Cardiology Consultant at Lightbulb Cardiac, brings a wealth of experience as a practitioner and administrator, including as a Director of Cardiology and clinic administrator. She will be responsible for conducting audits and reviews of clients' internal procedures related to invasive cardiology and electrophysiology. Her expertise will help identify opportunities for improvement and increased efficiencies, provide expert analysis and recommendations, and collaborate with clients' staff to implement changes and improvements based on audit and review findings.
Nicole Moreno, RN, BSN, Lightbulb Cardiac's billing consultant, brings 13 years of experience as a registered nurse and billing and coding specialist to help address billing and coding errors, which can result in lost revenue and compliance issues. She will use her expertise to review rejected third-party payor insurance claim submissions, identify missing or incorrect billing codes or documentation errors, and help clients recapture lost revenue. Her extensive clinical experience, combined with her coding expertise, brings a truly unique skill set.
In response to staffing challenges reported by invasive cardiology specialists across the United States, Lightbulb Cardiac's consulting services include on-demand staffing, providing healthcare organizations with access to qualified invasive cardiology professionals to fill staffing gaps. This allows organizations to maintain high-quality patient care and avoid burnout among their staff.
In addition to staffing challenges and billing and coding errors, there is a lack of specialized training in the field of invasive cardiology. This can result in procedural complications, longer procedure times, and prolonged onboarding time. Lightbulb Cardiac's training and education program is designed to address this issue by focusing on the practical applications of electrophysiology and using in-person classes backed with online resources to train staff effectively.
CEO Clayton Stiles, RN, BSN, RCES, expressed his enthusiasm for the new additions, saying, "We are thrilled to have such talented consultants join our team. With their wealth of expertise and experience, we can expand our consulting services and better serve our clients. Together, our team will continue to deliver innovative solutions and unparalleled service to our clients to help them succeed in today's complex and ever-changing healthcare landscape.”
Amy and Nicole join an already established team of educators, Andrea Blackburn, RN, BSN and Andrew Toote', RCES, RCIS, along with Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Edwards, MD, Ph.D., FACC.
