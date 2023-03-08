International Women's Day - FREE Shipping

Submit Release
08 Mar 2023

Today is International Women's Day and Genesis would like to honour the female authors and contributors who have created, or been the subject of, some of our truly era-defining Genesis editions.   

 

Janis Joplin, Chrissie Hynde, Christine McVie, Yoko Ono, Astrid Kirchherr, Alexandra Shulman and Olivia Harrison are or were powerful, talented and successful women in their own fields. To celebrate them, we are offering FREE Shipping on these seven books:

 

 

Adding The Blue

Chrissie Hynde

£285

Came the Lightening

Olivia Harrison

FROM £125

Golden Dreams

Astrid Kirchherr, Max Scheler

£265

Infinite Universe At Dawn

Yoko Ono

£345

Janis Joplin: Days & Summers

Janis Joplin

£325

Love That Burns

Mick Fleetwood

£345

Vogue

Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Shulman and 100 Vogue Contributors

£695

 


To take advantage of FREE shipping on any of these limited editions, simply enter the code: WOMENSDAY23 at the checkout before midnight on Sunday 12th March.

 

Terms & Conditions


  • The WOMENSDAY23 gift code must be entered at checkout during the offer period.
  • The promotion will run until midnight on Sunday 12th March, while stocks last.
  • Gift Codes cannot be combined with other codes, offers, or discounts.
  • Gift Codes cannot be resold, redeemed, refunded for cash, or used towards previous purchases.
  • Please note that editions of Infinite Universe At Dawn are currently due to be bound, the next copies are due to ship in Summer 2023.

