King June Network Celebrates Independent Art in Atlanta
Award-winning director/actor showcases films, series, and podcasts on the You42 Platform
If you’ve got something to say, then you find a way to put it out there, no matter what.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derrick Ballard, aka “King June,” has been a creative force in Atlanta for the past decade. Now, after finding success in directing, acting, rapping, writing, and producing, June is launching his own online space with the King June Network, powered by You42.
“If you’ve got something to say, then you find a way to put it out there, no matter what,” said June. “It doesn’t matter if I’m making films or music or podcasts—it’s all an expression of my vision. Now, with my new Network on You42, I can post all my content in one place. It’s the perfect fit for creators who refuse to box themselves in.”
The King June Network provides an online home for June’s production company, Blaquer Than Blac Productions, giving fans access to his latest films including the upcoming “Hot Girls,” the story of five sisters trying to escape their harsh surroundings, and “Sista Soulja,” a feature about a Black Panther who is carrying on the torch of liberation while seeking justice for her sister’s murder. Also available is “Quad City: It Costs to be the Boss,” a feature set in 1975 Atlanta, as well as “Suntrust Leland,” a short film about a man who becomes a scammer after losing his job.
In addition to films, the Network will also host scripted series, like the touching, funny relationship drama “June Bug.” With three episodes currently available, “June Bug” follows James and Briana, a young couple in Atlanta who are trying to maintain their relationship while dealing with family, friends, and their “night and day” personalities.
The King June Network also offers a dose of reality with the GOAT Series, which features June sitting down with trendsetters and legends like Big Dee of Ghetto Mafia, Smoke of Atlanta group Field Mob, and hip-hop historian NuFace. The conversation continues on the “King June Podcast,” with guests representing a cross-section of Atlanta’s diverse arts scene.
Outside of his own work, fans will know June from Bravo TV’s “Kandi and the Gang,” where he's featured along with his fiancé, Shawndreca.
“The You42 platform is made for multi-hyphenate artists like King June,” said You42 President Ashley Johnson. “He’s going out and creating new content in different mediums every day. Now, he can showcase all of that content in one place on the King June Network.”
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
