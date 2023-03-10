Significant ERP Upgrade Sparks the City of Corpus Christi, Texas, to Invest in OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
An ERP upgrade was going to leave Corpus Christi’s Finance Department high and dry. They needed government budgeting software, stat. OpenGov to the rescue.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corpus Christi, TX, officials didn’t have much time—they needed to get new budgeting software live, stat, due to a massive ERP upgrade, so they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on government budgeting software.
Texas’ eighth largest City and the nation’s largest energy port was facing a major challenge—the information system’s ERP upgrade would leave the Finance Department without its budgeting module, making FY2024 budget development nearly impossible. As leaders reviewed solutions, they also kept other pain points in mind: It took weeks to develop quarterly Finance reports, publication creation was difficult at best, and staff often struggled to answer Council members’ very detailed questions. What made the nearly impossible possible? OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will unify departments as staff across the City will have the ability to collaborate on budget development within the online platform. Leaders also can look forward to transforming multi-year capital planning with the ability to forecast capital expenditures and track performance, all while keeping the Council and public informed. Best of all, staff will have the smallest details available at their fingertips with OpenGov so that they can get information to Council members faster. And, with all the financial and non-financial data in one place, staff can easily build and edit an online budget book that provides one source of truth, building transparency and trust with taxpayers.
The City of Corpus Christi joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
