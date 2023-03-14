Adults in Arizona can now earn their high school diploma tuition-free with Smart Schools
Graduating from high school is a challenge for many adults, with the right support is a dream come true!
Arizona residents 21 and older can complete high school tuition-free through Smart Schools' Adult Workforce Diploma Program.
With the Smart Schools' new Workforce Diploma Program, adults in Arizona will have fewer barriers to completing high school and can take steps toward a better future .”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to 2020 US Census Bureau data, Arizona is home to nearly 689,000 adults without a high school diploma.
— Jim Lee CEO and Founder Smart Schools
Arizona residents experience significant challenges without a diploma, including fewer job opportunities, lower average yearly earnings, lower quality of life, social stigma, and more. However, recent legislation is paving the way for adults to finish school, finally earn their diploma, and help prepare them for better career opportunities.
In 2022, the 55th Arizona State Legislature established the Arizona Adult Workforce Diploma Program through AZ HB 2866.
This program allocates funds and creates a path for Arizona residents over the age of 21 to complete their high school education for free. As one of just a few approved facilitators of this new program, Smart Schools is excited about the positive impact and new opportunities this will provide for Arizona adults needing to finish high school.
Thanks to the new Adult Workforce Diploma Program, adults enrolling at Smart Schools can now earn their diploma through our fully online and fully accredited program at no expense to them. In addition, students have the opportunity to obtain industry-recognized certifications, aiding in the development of a substantial skilled labor force in Arizona.
At Smart Schools, our flexible online program enables students with busy schedules to continue their education while maintaining their regular work routines and other commitments.
“I finished high school at 51. I wasn't satisfied because I didn’t finish my diploma. I always wanted to finish and earn a diploma. I would encourage anybody to do it and have that feeling that I had,” Jim Lee, founder and CEO of Smart Schools, said. “Now, with the Smart Schools' new Workforce Diploma Program, adults in Arizona will have fewer barriers to completing high school and can take steps toward a better future for themselves and their families.”
The Workforce Diploma Program is expected to be an effective tool for growing Arizona’s educated and skilled workforce.
High-quality programs such as this will aid in developing a robust talent pipeline for Arizona to ensure future economic prosperity.
About Smart Schools
Smart Schools was founded on the belief that every student has the ability to graduate high school, and we work hard to remove barriers that might get in the way. We do this through personalized instruction, individualized advising, excellent curriculum, and flexibility.
Smart Schools students complete their courses according to their learning needs. With online lessons that can be customized, dedicated teachers, and regular communication with advisors, we provide multiple avenues for students to check in, ask questions, and receive the help and support they need to be successful. Whether students follow a traditional school year schedule or a more flexible self-paced schedule, we are always available.
For more information and to learn about enrollment requirements, visit: graduateAZ.org
call: 1-844-EARNMYDIPLOMA, or text: 1-844-327-6693.
