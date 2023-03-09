Washington’s Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 Manages Above-, Below-Ground Assets with Asset Management Software

Submit Release
Washington’s Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 needed to manage assets above and below ground. Cartegraph infrastructure management software does it all.

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at the Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 in Washington needed a solution to manage both its vertical and horizontal assets, like the wastewater treatment plant and sewer lines, so the organization partnered with OpenGov, the leader in municipal asset management software.

The Sewer District, located in East Wenatchee, WA, had a legacy infrastructure management software solution that was too cumbersome for horizontal assets. So cumbersome, in fact, that the team preferred paper and whiteboards over the legacy solution. The new District Manager also wanted a management tool that would provide a higher level of asset details, manage preventative maintenance, and provide visibility into asset activities and conditions. The solution that could do it all: OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management.

With OpenGov, the District will have a better understanding of where every asset is in its lifecycle, including age, predicted performance, and inspection data. That means District personnel will be able to schedule proactive, condition-based maintenance tasks. Using Cartegraph in the field, crews can attach CCTV footage to asset information and create follow-up tasks to stay ahead of problems. What’s more, by tracking labor, equipment, and materials for every task, leaders will be able to spend smarter with the ability to monitor the budget more closely and make sound capital management decisions.

Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.

About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.

