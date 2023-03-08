Global Packaging Automation Market Gains Momentum as Operational Efficiency Remains in Limelight

Fairfield Market Research Projects a Promising Growth Outlook in Primary Growth Analysis.

/EIN News/ -- London, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adoption of packaging automation solutions is on rise as the technology offers a host of operational advantages to packaging companies, as well as end-use industries. In addition to the critical need for attaining greater throughput and efficiency, packaging companies today seek opportunities to bring down the turnaround time. This is expected to drive the growth of packaging automation market over the next few years. “Minimal product damage, consistent packaging result, lower labor costs, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced ergonomics are among the key benefits that will fuel expansion of packaging automation market,” states the analyst at Fairfield Market Research. The company in its new upcoming report would provide a detailed insightful growth analysis and forecast of the worldwide packaging automation industry.

The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI) identifies a paradigm shift ongoing across the global pharmaceutical industry that involves evolution of product formats in line with the boom around personalized medicine, and injectables. COVID-19 pandemic especially played out dramatically for industry as it generated gigantic demand for vaccines within a short time span. While the scenario compels packaging companies to repurpose their production processes, and packaging strategies to achieve greater operational efficiency, companies grow keener on adopting packaging automation technologies. Deepening Industry 4.0 penetration in pharma sector is expected to strengthen the contribution of pharmaceuticals industry toward the growth of packaging automation market. Furthermore, growing digitization of supply chain ecosystem widens the scope of growth for market. A consistent drop in the costs associated with robotic technologies is also likely to create a favorable environment for automation to establish firmer across pharma sector. With more pharma companies showing preference for the potential fiscal benefits of the various robotic components in an effort to achieve both resilience, and sustainability, the report findings points to notable contribution of the pharmaceutical industry segment in global packaging automation market space.

Geographical analysis of the packaging automation market primarily reveals significant lucrativeness of Asia Pacific as the region houses ample growth opportunities. Packaging industry, especially operating across China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea, has been at the forefront of opening arms for automation technologies. Momentous progression of some of the key end-use industries, i.e., pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, chemicals, automotive, and consumer products is likely to create strong tailwinds for packaging industry’s transformation toward automation. In addition to pharma, the primary report findings suggest that electronics, and FMCG will emerge as the significant revenue contributors in Asia Pacific’s packaging automation market. Moreover, the market here has been witnessing a dynamic activity among industry leaders that eye Asia Pacific as their next target market, given the business-friendly advantages of the region.

