2023 Kia Sorento is Now Available at Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships

Customers looking for a versatile crossover SUV should check out the 2023 Kia Sportage, now available at Cape County Motors in Carbondale, Illinois.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (PRWEB) March 08, 2023

Drivers near Carbondale, Illinois, searching for a versatile mid-size SUV should check out the 2023 Kia Sorento now available at Cape County Motors, a well-reputed local automotive dealership in the region. Available at a minimum selling price of $44,160, customers can find two variants of the new Sportage at this dealership: the 2023 Kia Sorento EX and the 2023 Kia Sorento SX.

Equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine as standard, the 2023 Kia Sorento can deliver 191 horsepower when coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers can also choose the available 281 horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The available 12-speaker Bose sound system provides an immersive audio experience. When it comes to safety, the 2023 Kia Sorento offers standard and optional driver-assistance technology features including forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist and available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit Cape County Motors located at 1015 E Walnut, Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the key features of the 2023 Kia Sorento can contact the team of experts at Cape County Motors by dialing 618-457-3391.

