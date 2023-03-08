LEAD1 Announces New NCAA President Baker as Keynote Speaker for Upcoming Official Spring Member Meeting and Forum

NCAA President to address LEAD1-ADs and Forum attendees LEAD1's meeting will be one of Governor Baker's first public appearances with NCAA Division I FBS administrators since becoming NCAA President

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LEAD1 Association ("LEAD1"), which represents the athletics directors of the 131-member institutions of the Football Bowl Subdivision ("FBS"), today announced that new NCAA President, Charlie Baker, will attend its closed-door LEAD1 member athletics director-only meeting, as well as subsequently kick off LEAD1's Forum open to all attendees as the keynote speaker.

LEAD1's Official Spring Member Meeting and Forum Presented by Opendorse will be held at the Marriott Dallas Uptown in Dallas, TX from April 23 to April 25. LEAD1 will host an evening welcome reception on April 23, and a closed-door LEAD1 athletics director-only meeting on April 24 followed by hot-button panel sessions covering topical issues in college sports, which will conclude on April 25.

More than half of LEAD1's athletics directors are expected to attend.

"With new leadership at the NCAA, our Spring Meeting and Forum will be a tremendous opportunity for our administrators to discuss and learn more about the road ahead directly with Governor Baker," said LEAD1 President and CEO, Tom McMillen. "I met with Governor Baker on his first day and we could not be more excited to collaborate on the most pressing issues facing college sports."

"There are numerous challenges facing the collegiate athletics enterprise right now," said LEAD1 Board Chair and Director of Athletics at the University of Pittsburgh, Heather Lyke. "We look forward to an important dialogue with the new NCAA President Baker and discussions about solutions to the current state which is unsustainable."

For more information on the Meeting and Forum, including for partnership information and registration, please contact Gianna Salzbrunn (gianna@lead1a.com) and/or visit our website https://lead1association.com/lead1-association-official-2023-spring-meeting/.

About the LEAD1 Association:

LEAD1, founded in 1986 and formerly the Division 1A Athletic Directors Association, represents the athletics directors of the 131 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), that encompasses 42 states, 55,000 student athletes, and more than 25,000 athletic administrators Key to LEAD1's mission is advocating on policy facing NCAA Division I FBS athletic departments, promoting consensus among FBS athletic directors, and providing valuable services to member schools – all dedicated towards supporting the success of student-athletes and future of college sports. Since 2015, LEAD1 has been led by the Honorable Tom McMillen, a former Congressman, college basketball All-American, Rhodes Scholar, and 11-year NBA player. For more information, please visit http://www.LEAD1Association.com.

