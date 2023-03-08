2023 Kia Sorento is Now Available at Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships

Customers looking for a versatile crossover SUV should check out the 2023 Kia Sportage, now available at Cape County Motors in Carbondale, Illinois.

CARBONDALE, Ill., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers near Carbondale, Illinois, searching for a versatile mid-size SUV should check out the 2023 Kia Sorento now available at Cape County Motors, a well-reputed local automotive dealership in the region. Available at a minimum selling price of $44,160, customers can find two variants of the new Sportage at this dealership: the 2023 Kia Sorento EX and the 2023 Kia Sorento SX.

Equipped with a 2.5-liter inline-four-cylinder engine as standard, the 2023 Kia Sorento can deliver 191 horsepower when coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Customers can also choose the available 281 horsepower turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. It comes with a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The available 12-speaker Bose sound system provides an immersive audio experience. When it comes to safety, the 2023 Kia Sorento offers standard and optional driver-assistance technology features including forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist and available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Interested parties are encouraged to visit Cape County Motors located at 1015 E Walnut, Carbondale, Illinois, 62901. Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the key features of the 2023 Kia Sorento can contact the team of experts at Cape County Motors by dialing 618-457-3391.

