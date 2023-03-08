1,000 Dreams Fund's MentorHER Initiative Returns for Year 4 with Colgate-Palmolive as Title Sponsor

Caring professionals have an opportunity to make a difference and give back through 1:1, 60 minute, high-impact mentorship sessions

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day 2023, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fueling the career goals and dreams of talented young women in need, is proud to announce Year 4 of its women's mentoring initiative, MentorHER. Colgate-Palmolive Company is returning as the Title Sponsor of the program and will be providing mentors from the Colgate Women's Network, its employee resource group of women and allies committed to driving change by pioneering ideas, empowering women and accelerating their progress into leadership.

Mentoring programs have been shown to have a positive impact on young people. Studies have found that young adults who face an opportunity gap but have a mentor are 55% more likely to be enrolled in college than those who did not have a mentor and are 130% more likely to hold leadership positions. Unfortunately many students lack access to networks and professional contacts that can provide meaningful mentorship. According to 1DF's "State of the American Girl"™ research, 70 percent of American women, ages 18-25, say they have never had a mentor. MentorHER was created to make it easier for busy professionals to volunteer while increasing more opportunities for underserved students to find a mentor that can accelerate growth in their success in school and beyond.

MentorHER pairs individual women in college, graduate school and recent graduates, with professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 mentorship session based on career goals and interests. Since its launch in 2019, the program is nearing 1,000 hours of mentorship for students and recent grads in collaboration with leading Fortune 100 companies, small businesses and nonprofits.

"Our MentorHER Initiative has been a transformative program for our participating students. From CEOs to early career professionals, students are being connected with individuals who hold similar positions to which they aspire," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "Thanks to our well-matched pairings, our mentors can provide specific career advice and guidance to students when they need it most."

Colgate-Palmolive, whose purpose is to reimagine a healthier future for all, in continued partnership with 1DF, will also host a small group of 1,000 Dreams Fund students at its corporate headquarters in New York City for an experiential learning "MentorHER Day" as part of their commitment to the program this year.

"Colgate is proud to continue our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund to reach even more young women in underrepresented communities through MentorHER," said Paula Davis, Chief Communications Officer, Colgate-Palmolive. "We know how important it is to maintain a diverse and inclusive culture, and an important requirement to achieving this is creating a pipeline of diverse women in the fields of study so important to our business, such as dentistry, dermatology, and veterinary science. We are grateful to the 1,000 Dreams Fund team for their work in this space and thankful to Colgate people who, through their mentorships, are advancing a more equitable, healthier and brighter future for all."

1,000 Dreams Fund will continue to announce MentorHER partners throughout the year. Individual professionals who are interested in participating as a MentorHER volunteer are encouraged to apply as well. Matches will be made on a rolling basis throughout the year.

How to Participate:

Mentees: College and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired industry,

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Help change a life by signing up here or contact 1DF's team for more information: programs@1000dreamsfund.org .

To learn more about 1DF's MentorHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/mentorher-initiative/

Media contacts:

1,000 Dreams Fund

Chelsea Larsuel - staff@1000dreamsfund.org

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $775,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA SKIN, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through the Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.6 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how we are building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com . CL-C

Related Links

http://1000dreamsfund.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-000-dreams-funds-mentorher-initiative-returns-for-year-4-with-colgate-palmolive-as-title-sponsor-301765943.html

SOURCE 1,000 Dreams Fund