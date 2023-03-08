Airgle AG2000 Fresh Air Ventilation System – Enhanced Technology For Particle/Chemical/Microbe Control

The Airgle Fresh Air Ventilation System (AG2000) is an all-in-one solution to provide fresh air filtered through a state of the art system of dual cHEPA and Titanium Pro technology to remove airborne pollutants such as outdoor pollen, dust particles, odors, second-hand smoke, bacteria, viruses, and VOCs.

New York, New York - March 8, 2023 - The global leader in the air purification industry and specializing in the most advanced air purification systems available, Airgle Corp has announced the launch of its newest product, the Airgle® AG2000.

Key features of the Airgle AG2000 include:

Dual H14 grade cHEPA ultrafine filtration technology.

Filters 99.999% ultrafine pollutants down to 0.003 microns in size.

PhotoCatalytic Oxidation TiO2 technology (Titanium Pro Module)100% pressure-sealed technology.

Ultra-quiet design.

Air quality monitor.

Air flow/air exchange rate (230CFM)

Efficacy (72CFM/Watt)

Infrared remote control

ARB ozone free certification

US energy star qualified

ETL listed

Apps for iOS and Android

Powered Damper for precise control of outdoor/indoor air mixture, temperature adjustment and air-conditioning/heating fuel economization.

Can be paired with a building's HVAC, forced air system.



Airgle is the only air purification equipment manufacturer that utilizes a cleanroom-grade cHEPA filter with a capture threshold down to 0.003 microns, activated carbon and a patented UV-C stage. Studies have proven that Airgle air purifiers are 100 times more discriminating than other systems using traditional HEPA media.

Airgle air purifiers feature enhanced filtration technology utilizing a cHEPA filter stage, premium activated carbon and Airgle's patented Titanium Pro UV Module to achieve unmatched air purification. Additionally, Airgle air purification systems reduce airborne pathogens (including CoV-2), harmful chemicals and gases, and other ultra-fine contaminants.

Airgle products are most sought after for their:

System Efficiency: The Airgle systems feature unique 100% pressure-sealed technology with no air bypass. The highest reading an air purifier can ever achieve on a particle counter test is zero - and Airgle has done it.

Particle Filtration: Airgle cHEPA filtration provides superior removal of airborne particles. Certified to filter ultra-fine particles down to 0.003 microns, and with an efficiency rating of over 99.998%, Airgle systems deliver exceptional performance.

Molecular Control: In addition to removing particulate pollutants, the AG2000 effectively removes molecular air pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), gaseous chemicals, and unpleasant odors.

Biological Control: The Titanium Pro module removes chemical gases and destroys harmful organisms like bacteria and viruses. The secret is Airgle’s breakthrough titanium dioxide catalyst technology, paired with a germicidal UV lamp. This kills germs down to 0.01 microns in size.

Advanced Control (APP): The AG2000 can be easily connected to any Wi-Fi. This offers user the added convenience of being able to control the device remotely using either the iPhone or Android app.

About Airgle:

Headquartered in New York for over 20 years, Airgle Corp has been at the forefront of designing and manufacturing FDA-listed, air purification solutions, engineered to combat airborne pathogens (including CoV-2), ultra-fine particulates and VOCs.

Airgle’s air purifiers possess a patented Titanium Pro UV Module, which houses an ultraviolet stage, and are fully pressure-sealed and constructed of metal to ensure no leakage of airborne pollutants. Setting a new standard for professional-grade air purification, Airgle systems are certified by CARB (California Air Resources Board), AHAM, Energy Star, and are listed by the FDA and Intertek.

Airgle air purification systems have earned many certifications and have been ranked with the highest, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) by AHAM. Airgle’s performance and specifications have been validated by a number of independent testing agencies and laboratories. Airgle sets a new standard for professional-grade air purification.

For complete information, visit: https://www.airgle.com/

Media Contact

Airgle Corporation

Media Relations

866-501-7750

New York

NY

United States