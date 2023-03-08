International Women's Day: Line Financial Launches Nationwide, Affordable, Stress-and-Hassle-Free Federal and State Tax Filing

Covering any tax situation, delivering refunds while providing IRS Penalty Protection and IRS Audit support across any US region at no charge, Line supports working-class women and other underserved communities by delivering access to much needed modern financial services via its inclusive app.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2023) - Line Financial, a public benefit corporation based out of San Francisco and creator of Line, the leading Smart Wallet App used by working-class Americans in over 5,200 cities, is celebrating International Women's Day today by launching a bold initiative to support women and other underserved communities this tax season.

As Line works year-round to empower women-who make up 60 percent of its users-the company today is making its federal and state tax filing services available at no cost. Line, with this tax initiative, is emphasizing the many single mothers who use the Smart Wallet App.

This service supports a wide range of tax situations including multi-state filing, filing with Form 2441 for Child and Dependent Care Expenses; IRS penalty protection, and complimentary IRS audit support. The initiative aims to help make the tax filing experience hassle-free and stress-free for millions of Americans living paycheck to paycheck who otherwise struggle to pay to file taxes.

Akshay K, Founder and CEO of Line understands the struggles that working-class Americans-including women- face during tax season. Akshay said, "I am proud to launch this initiative to support working-class women like my mom, aunts, and grandma who had to fight hard against the establishment to become working professionals. We believe in providing our users with financial empowerment, and this initiative is just one step toward our goal."

Line, through its Smart Wallet App, is committed to providing financial inclusion and empowerment to working-class Americans, especially women and other underserved communities. Line helped prevent more than one million financial emergencies in 2022 alone. And by expanding access to support by providing federal and state tax filing services at no cost, Line has taken another important step toward serving, uplifting and empowering working-class Americans on their road to financial independence.

About Line

Line Financial is building an inclusive modern financial network that allows individuals to establish trust and credit-worthiness without the need for credit history, credit scores or payslips. Join Line's high-trust network of creditworthy individuals and service providers and access affordable financial services, like personal credit via our iOS and Android apps. Line was founded by and is supported by a team of doers, makers and hustlers. Line's team has built financial platforms that bring in over 5B year-over-year; personal finance management apps that rank #1 in over 27 countries; and one of the world's leading services for underbanked and unbanked individuals.

Line's team has spent over a year living with customers and walking "in their customer shoes," to uncover their financial reality and build the future of financial services for the new world.

