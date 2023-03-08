Wash Day, an innovative laundry service, offers convenience, efficiency, and value-based pricing to Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Convenience, efficiency, and value-based pricing comes to Delaware in the form of an innovative laundry service, Wash Day. The first of its kind, Wash Day offers customers affordable dry cleaning and full-service laundry located conveniently within Walmart Supercenters throughout Delaware.

Wash Day's value-based pricing system is simple and affordable: dry cleaning starts at under 2 dollars for dress shirts, less than 4 dollars for other articles of clothing, household items like linens, drapes, tablecloths are serviced for just under 20 dollars, and full-service wash and fold for less than 2 dollars per pound.

Our extended hours mean we're there for you when you need us. Don't rush to pick up your laundry, Wash Day is open daily from 8am to 8pm, and customers receive a text message the minute their items are ready for pickup.

Wash Day prides itself on helping clients by extending the life of clothing and other items, which in turn helps to lower overall household expenses. Clients will quickly be converted by Wash Dry's easy pricing structure and high-quality service, especially when they discover the convenience of drop-off and pick-up while getting everyday shopping done at Walmart.

Does your growing business need a laundry solution? When commercial clients choose Wash Day, they can expect the same great quality along with the additional time saver of complimentary pickup and delivery. Stay tuned for continual laundry innovations as Wash Day unfolds affordably fresh solutions to everyday laundry needs that support your goals.

Stop by one of our convenient locations inside Walmart and leave your laundry to the experts.

SOURCE Wash Day