Vistatec Supports Barefoot College for International Women's Day

Vistatec is proud to support Barefoot College International as part of our International Women's Day initiative.

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rural women in Guatemala represent 25% of the country's population, and most are part of one of the 24 indigenous groups.

These women suffer scarcity, discrimination, and lack of resources and opportunities. Barefoot College International has always seen rural women as the leaders for ecological and social transformation of our society, and Vistatec does too.

This year, following the United Nations' lead theme "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for All," Vistatec will be supporting Barefoot College to aid their program "Solar Mamas" (Solar Moms).

Solar Mamas is the organization's flagship program, giving solar engineering training to women so that their isolated communities can benefit from solar electrification.

Appropriate technology transfer allows women to take the initiative, be empowered in their communities, and obtain short and long-term results that will benefit the whole community. Barefoot College uses appropriate technology, as defined by E.F. Schumacher, adapted to rural communities' social, cultural, environmental, and economic contexts.

However, this process goes beyond simple technology transfer. It is an empowerment tool. The students meet other women from around the world in similar situations. They gain knowledge from what others have previously done and self-confidence in their ability to achieve great things. They have new and enriching experiences. They feel inspired to take the initiative to share their opinions and participate in decision-making.

Women's empowerment and gender equality are both human rights matters and a benefit to society. The UN views women's empowerment as the path to achieving its Sustainable Development Goals.

Vistatec is proud to support this initiative with Barefoot College International as part of our International Women's Day initiative. #EmbraceEquity

