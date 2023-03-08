The University of Findlay Offers a Distance Pathway to a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree

Findlay, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Findlay, Ohio -

The University of Findlay (UF) has expanded its graduate degree programming by offering a four-year online Doctor of Pharmacy degree (Distance PharmD).

Now is a great time to pursue a doctoral degree in pharmacy. Healthcare careers are booming, and pharmacists are essential to a comprehensive healthcare team. Pharmacists have the opportunity to touch countless patients' lives and impact the future of pharmacy.

In 2021, pharmacists in the U.S. earned a median annual salary of $128,570. Employment of pharmacists is expected to grow 2% through 2031, but despite this slower-than-average growth, nearly 14,000 job openings per year are projected over the next decade.

The University of Findlay's Distance PharmD Program

One of the few such programs in the country, the University of Findlay's Distance PharmD program is innovatively designed for online learners. It blends the convenience of online didactic coursework (synchronous and asynchronous), on-campus immersions, and experiential learning opportunities. This pioneering and modern program is divided into four academic years with increasing responsibility and independence.

Graduates of Findlay's PharmD program have pursued roles in the pharmaceutical industry, academia, or private and public sectors, where they impact the development of new medications and drug therapies.

Experiential Learning Provides Practical Training

Experiential learning is the practice component of the University of Findlay's Distance PharmD program, where students participate in interactive learning experiences under the supervision of a PharmD preceptor to develop and refine practical pharmacy competencies. "Experiential learning is an essential part of our program," states Dr. Debra Parker, Dean and Associate Professor of the UF College of Pharmacy. "We believe that continual exposure to a variety of patient care settings and research opportunities complements online coursework and provides the optimal learning experience."

During the program's first three years, students complete 300 hours (100 each year) of Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experiences (IPPEs), supervised and structured training in a clinical setting with a licensed pharmacist in the students' communities. IPPEs are guided experiences that follow standard U.S. practice models and help students gain confidence while building practical pharmaceutical and patient-focused communication skills.

In the program's final year, students complete at least 1,440 hours of Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experiences (APPEs). An assigned preceptor directs these experiences at a designated site near the students. A minimum of 160 hours must be completed in each ACPE-required APPE area, including community practice, ambulatory patient care, hospital/health system pharmacy, and inpatient general medicine. The remaining hours include specialty and elective areas.

Dual Degree Options Add Value

Distance PharmD students can enhance their marketability by earning a second graduate degree alongside the Doctor of Pharmacy degree. UF offers two distance dual degree options to complement the Online PharmD — a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Science in Health Informatics.

About the University

The University of Findlay is a private institution accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditor in the U.S. Its PharmD program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education.

For more information about the Distance PharmD at Findlay, visit pharmdonline.findlay.edu.

