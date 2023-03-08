EXPANSIA, Leader in Additive Manufacturing Integration, Selected by USAF RSO to Improve Supply Chain Efficiency
EXPANSIA'S focus is on applying excellence to the next generation of additive manufacturing for the Air Force’s path to scaling AM, increasing cost savings, and doubling down on fleet readiness.”BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA, a leading SDVOSB strategy and integration consulting firm that enables digital transformation from strategy development through operational sustainment, has been awarded a full and open competitive multi-million-dollar contract for the rapid comparison analysis of multiple Air Force aircraft platforms to identify potential Additive Manufacturing (AM) candidate parts to improve supply chain efficiency and integrate digital engineering initiatives. The RSO (Rapid Sustainment Office) is responsible for leading the program. By scaling technology and innovative solutions, the RSO advances and modernizes the United States Air Force's sustainment operations through agile acquisition processes and leads the path to scale and operationalizing AM throughout the Air Force.
— Adam “AJ” Jarnagin, EXPANSIA CEO
To scale Additive Manufacturing (AM) applications to aircraft platforms such as the KC-135, B-52, B-1, and E-3, EXPANSIA will conduct a rapid comparison analysis to assess AM part viability. In addition, the EXPANSIA team will develop use cases to characterize AM part families for more efficient AM adoption at scale for polymer and metal printed parts. Through this effort, innovative solutions will be provided to aid in developing an organic additive manufacturing capability based on commercial airworthiness-certified printing processes, methods, and procedures, allowing for the full use of material processing information and repeatability. As a result, a blueprint for Air Force part assessment will be created leading to AM to be applied at scale in order to address parts supply shortfalls fleetwide.
Adam “AJ” Jarnagin: EXPANIA’s CEO, stated: “EXPANSIA is humbled and honored to continue to help USAF RSO accelerate the mission of identifying operational efficiencies through digital transformation. Our focus is on applying engineering and integration excellence to the next generation of additive manufacturing that holds tremendous promise for the Air Force’s path to scaling AM, increasing cost savings, and most importantly, doubling down on fleet readiness.”
The recent win for EXPANSIA follows the successful full and open competition leading to their partnership with the RSO on developing the AGORA Digital Thread prototype for additive manufacturing. AGORA (Always Guaranteeing Operationally Ready Aircraft) is a prototype that consolidates and optimizes disparate Supply Chain Management systems and legacy databases previously with innovative Product Lifecycle Management tools and workflows that EXPANSIA is currently developing, integrating, testing, and evaluating. AGORA simplifies processes and reduces supply chain delays by enabling real-time collaboration between government agencies and Defense Industry Base (DIB) partners.
About EXPANSIA: EXPANSIA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) strategy & integration consulting firm that helps the Government innovate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation, enabling leaner, faster, and more efficient operations, from strategy to sustainment in all domains. With proven expertise and real-world experience, EXPANSIA delivers high-impact Cloud, Enterprise IT, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions. As a proud SBA Certified SDVOSB, CMMI-SVC-3, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 Appraised company, EXPANSIA experienced staff includes fluent technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter expertise from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes modernizing systems for the United States Air Force, the United States Navy, and the United States Space Force,
About the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO)
Established in 2020, the RSO is an acquisition office created by the United States Air Force with a focus on innovation and modernization that is scalable for the sustainment and maintenance enterprise. Learn more at https://www.aflcmc.af.mil/RSO.
