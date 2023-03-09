Boardwalk Bites Launches New Carnival Food Truck, Bringing Classic Fair Foods to the Streets
Boardwalk Bites Launches New Carnival Food Truck, Bringing Classic Fair Foods to the Streets. A family of food enthusiasts chose to showcase state fair treats.ALLEN, TEXAS, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardwalk Bites, the newest addition to the food truck scene, is proud to announce its official launch. Specializing in classic fair foods, Boardwalk Bites is excited to bring the taste of the carnival to the streets of Allen and Dallas.
As the world begins to emerge from the pandemic, the team at Boardwalk Bites recognized a need for a fun, delicious way to enjoy classic fair foods. The food truck offers a variety of mouth-watering options, including corn dogs, funnel cakes, Mozzarella sticks, chicken baskets, and more. With its vibrant and playful design, Boardwalk Bites - Carnival Food Truck is sure to attract foodies and carnival lovers alike.
"We’re a family of food enthusiasts with varied palates. We chose to showcase state fair treats as they are reminiscent of our childhood memories. Our combined passion for food and how it brings people together prompted us to start our first venture into the world of food! Our goal is to bring a little bit of joy to everyone's day with our classic fair foods," said Caitlin Pitalo, founder of Boardwalk Bites. "We know that people have been cooped up for a while, and we wanted to create a fun and safe way to enjoy some of the foods that make us think of summer and good times."
Boardwalk Bites uses only the freshest ingredients and takes great care in preparing each item to ensure that customers receive the highest quality food. The team is committed to providing a memorable experience for every customer that visits the truck.
"We believe that food is more than just sustenance; it's an experience," added Pitalo. "That's why we've put so much thought and care into every aspect of Boardwalk Bites, from the design of the truck to the ingredients we use. We want our customers to leave with a smile on their face and a happy stomach."
Boardwalk Bites will be making regular stops throughout Dallas, and customers can keep up with the truck's location and schedule by following Boardwalk Bites on social media. You can also book an event for them to bring their Carnival Food Catering truck “Ziggy,” all the goods and excitement to your location.
