Senator Jay Costa Announces PCCD Funding for Substance Abuse Education Funds in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH, PA – Today, Senator Jay Costa announces $600,000 in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) awarded to Allegheny County.

“All of us deserve to get the care we need when we are experiencing a disorder, and the information necessary to prevent overdoses in ourselves and others,” said Senator Costa. “This funding will help ensure that education and pathways to recovery are accessible to communities in Allegheny County.”

The University of Pittsburgh was awarded $600,000 from the State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds for SAEDR Overdose Reduction work. Per Michael D. Pennington, Executive director of the PCCD, “These funds exist to support projects designed to educate the public about the dangers of substance abuse and/or reduce demand for these substances.”

More information about this grant program is available from PCCD’s website.