Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $800,000 For Public Safety Funding in District Seventeen

Norristown, PA – March 8, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced $828,864 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) funding.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency allocates funding to organizations that demonstrate commitment to the agency’s mission and strategic priorities. PCCD recently announced funding for a variety of programs within the agency, including allocation of the remaining Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program and Federal/State Opioid Response Funds.

“I applaud PCCD for allocating this funding to strengthen the safety and operations of our communities,” said Senator Cappelletti. “It is critical that we support our municipalities while also funding community-based initiatives to serve our more vulnerable populations.”

The PCCD funding awarded is as follows:

Federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds – Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program

Haverford Township, $254,915 for Cody RMS system

Upper Merion Township, $101,400 for surveillance cameras

Federal/State Opioid Response Funds

Montgomery County Commissioners, $472,549 for Montgomery County Correctional Facility Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program expansion

###