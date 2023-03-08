NKGen Biotech Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board to Drive its Pipeline Strategy for Natural Killer Cell Therapies Targeting Neurodegenerative Diseases

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of natural killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprised of scientific and clinical experts with deep expertise in neurodegenerative diseases. The newly formed SAB will provide strategic, scientific, and clinical guidance as the Company progresses its pipeline of innovative natural killer cell therapies targeting neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.



“We are honored to welcome such esteemed experts in the field of neurological disease to our Scientific Advisory Board,” commented Paul Y. Song, M.D., NKGen Biotech CEO. “Each brings their own respective scientific and clinical expertise in key areas including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, and neuroinflammation. Their immediate input will be invaluable as we look to optimize and initiate U.S. trials in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s later this year. Their deep expertise can better inform and advise us as we eventually explore other neurodegenerative indications as well.”

NKGen Biotech Scientific Advisory Board members:

Craig Blackstone, M.D., Ph.D. – Dr. Blackstone is the Chief of the Movement Disorders Division at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. Previously he was Senior Investigator and Cell Biology Section Chief within the National Institute of Neurological Disorders (NINDS) Neurogenetics Branch of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Blackstone is a distinguished investigator focusing his research on investigating the cellular pathogenesis of neurogenetic disorders.

Ming Guo, M.D., Ph.D. – Dr. Guo is the Laurie & Stephen C. Gordon Chair in Neurosciences, UCLA Professor of Neurology, Molecular and Medical Pharmacology. Dr. Guo is a renowned investigator in neurological disorders, with an emphasis on neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Anthony Reder, M.D. – Dr. Reder is a Professor of Neurology at the University of Chicago Medical Center directing the Neurology and Inflammatory Disease Infusion Center. He is an internationally recognized expert in neuroimmunology with primary expertise in the clinical and molecular intersection between inflammation and brain damage and as well as how the immune system may protect and repair the damaged brain. He has been a clinical leader in the development of many approved immune therapies for multiple sclerosis.

“As a researcher who has focused on cellular mechanisms underlying many neurologic disorders, I am very impressed with NKGen’s novel approach of using one’s own enhanced and activated natural killer cells to address multiple aspects of neurodegenerative disease beyond protein removal,” said Dr. Blackstone.

Dr. Guo commented, “I had an opportunity to independently evaluate a few patients with neurodegenerative diseases who received NK cells generated from NKGen for compassionate-use. I was quite surprised to observe clinical improvement related to these patients. I am very excited to provide my insights and expertise towards furthering their efforts through the clinic.”

“Given my longstanding research on the interaction between the central nervous system (CNS) and the cellular immune system, I believe that the role of NK cells has been greatly underappreciated up to now,” said Dr. Reder. “NKGen’s NK cell product appears to have some strong Treg-like characteristics which could potentially affect some of the autoimmune aspects of neuroinflammation and perhaps promote tissue repair.”

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapeutics. Leveraging our proprietary cell expansion and activation technology and cutting-edge cell manufacturing expertise, we have the ability to infinitely expand natural killer cells while significantly enhancing cytotoxicity across our peripheral blood-derived products. NKGen Biotech’s lead product candidate, SNK01, is currently in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced refractory solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including checkpoint inhibitors and cell engagers. SNK02, our allogeneic NK cell therapy, has received USFDA IND clearance for initiating clinical trials in solid tumors. NKGen Biotech is committed to the vision of executing on our clinical strategies with the goal of commercializing our NK cell therapies to help save and sustain patients’ lives worldwide. The company and its commercially licensed cGMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Contacts:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com