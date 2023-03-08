Global Cobalt Ore Market to Thrive Due to Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Smartphones - IndexBox

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report analyzing the global cobalt ores market. The report provides valuable insights into the market's size, trends, and growth prospects until 2030. The report is available on the IndexBox platform, and trial access to market data is currently available.



According to the report, the global cobalt ores market is expected to grow steadily, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030). The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for cobalt in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones , and other electronic devices.

The key growth drivers for the market include the growing demand for electric vehicles, rising investment in renewable energy, and the increasing adoption of smartphones and other electronic devices. However, the market also faces several challenges, such as the high cost of cobalt and the ethical concerns surrounding its mining.

The report highlights the factors affecting demand for cobalt, including the automotive, aerospace, and defense industries. The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries and how they are contributing to the market's growth.

The largest market for cobalt ores is Asia-Pacific , with China being the leading consumer and producer of cobalt ores. The report also analyzes the growth prospects of the top five manufacturers in the industry, including Glencore, China Molybdenum, ERG, Umicore, and Huayou Cobalt.

"We are delighted to present this report, which provides valuable insights into the global cobalt ores market," said Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox. "Our research highlights the key drivers and challenges facing the industry, and we believe this report will be a valuable resource for companies looking to enter or expand their presence in this market."

Key statistics provided in the report include market size and growth rates, market share of key players, and industry trends. The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape and key strategies adopted by market players.

