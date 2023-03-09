Alliance Hosts Nation’s Largest Colorectal Cancer Event during March Awareness Month
Join DC ScopeItOut 5K Live or Virtually from Coast to Coast to Help End the Deadly Disease
ScopeItOut has raised millions to further colorectal cancer research and awareness, but there is still much more that needs to be done.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths for men and women combined, and cases are rising in people under age 50. It’s estimated to be the deadliest cancer among 20-49 year olds by 2030. Despite being more fatal than most cancers, this disease is less known among the public and less funded in research institutions. The leading nonprofit organization dedicated to colorectal cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), is in a race against time to change that. To help end this disease, the Alliance is encouraging Americans to rally together at its largest annual 5K fundraising and awareness event, the DC ScopeItOut 5K run and walk.
ScopeItOut will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Participants can join live on Freedom Plaza or from anywhere across the nation by registering online and following the live, virtual broadcast of the event on race day. Details are available at: www.scopeitout.org.
Honored guests include James Casey and Jennifer Jones, both colorectal cancer survivors and advocates for awareness. Casey, a native Washingtonian, is a critically-acclaimed saxophonist and accomplished multi-instrumentalist who has played with many top artists including the Grateful Dead, the Jonas Brothers, and Chaka Khan. Casey will speak at the opening ceremony, and perform in the closing ceremony along with Jones, the first African American Radio City Music Hall Rockette. Local alternative rock band, Redline Addiction, will also perform, keeping the energy up at the event.
“ScopeItOut has raised millions to further colorectal cancer research and awareness, but there is still much more that needs to be done,” says Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. “As the largest nonprofit for colorectal cancer awareness and education, the Alliance’s mission is to end colorectal cancer in our lifetime. We need everyone’s help to achieve that goal.”
EVENT DETAILS
Who: Colorectal Cancer Alliance
What: DC ScopeItOut 5K run and walk - FREE for patients and survivors
When: Sunday, March 26, 2023
8:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony
9:00 a.m. 5K Starts
10:30 a.m. Closing Ceremony
Where: Freedom Plaza, 1325 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.
Why: To put an end to colorectal cancer in our lifetime
Website/Event Registration: www.scopeitout.org
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance hosts the Walk to End Colon Cancer series in 18 cities countrywide to raise funds and awareness throughout the year. The DC ScopeItOut 5K is its premier run/walk event. For more information or to find a local Walk, visit www.ccalliance.org/get-involved/walk-to-end-colon-cancer/find-an-event.
About The Colorectal Cancer Alliance
The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.
