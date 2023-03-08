Submit Release
DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Barbour, Preston, and Taylor Counties

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a virtual hiring event on Thursday, March 9, 2023, for positions within DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services in Barbour, Preston, and Taylor counties.  

The virtual event will interview for Child Protective Service Worker, Health and Human Service Aide (Child Protective Service Case Aide) and Youth Service Worker positions. Child Protective Service Worker and Youth Service Worker positions qualify for a $2,500 appointment incentive with an agreement of one-year of employment in Preston and Taylor counties.

 

​To schedule an interview, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-590-7966.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.

